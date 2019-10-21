BidaskClub Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

