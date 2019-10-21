BidaskClub Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CSOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,804,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,087 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after acquiring an additional 434,990 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,882,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,061,000 after acquiring an additional 101,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,336,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

