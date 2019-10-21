BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Critical Survey

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 6.07 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -5.19 Apyx Medical $16.69 million 13.76 $64.01 million ($0.29) -23.34

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondAirInc .. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BeyondAirInc . and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than BeyondAirInc ..

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . N/A -342.71% -100.90% Apyx Medical 255.57% -14.88% -13.14%

Volatility & Risk

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats BeyondAirInc . on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

