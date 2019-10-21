Bermele (LON:BERM) Trading Down 8.3%

Bermele plc (LON:BERM) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02), 184,633 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

In other Bermele news, insider Anthony Reeves acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

About Bermele (LON:BERM)

Bermele plc intends to acquire business or businesses operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

