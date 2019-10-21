Berkshire Money Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

