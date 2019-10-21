Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 132.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

