Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,856 ($63.45) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,391 ($57.38)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,934.10 ($51.41).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,600 ($60.11) on Monday. Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,620 ($60.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,109 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,826.86.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Glyn Barker sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,161 ($54.37), for a total value of £74,981.22 ($97,976.24). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($54.88), for a total value of £42,000,000 ($54,880,439.04). In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,334,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,381,237.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

