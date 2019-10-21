Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.80 ($130.00).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €106.20 ($123.49) on Friday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1 year high of €149.80 ($174.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €114.36 and its 200 day moving average is €109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $758.62 million and a PE ratio of -291.76.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

