BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 335,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 71,862 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 78.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 175,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

