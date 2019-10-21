Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 20,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 143.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 721,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

