Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 20,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 143.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 721,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
