Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.71. 363,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,124,017. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

