Baxter Bros Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $557.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,504. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $567.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.34 and its 200 day moving average is $485.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.00.

In related news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

