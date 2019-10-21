Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $539.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

