Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 583,164 shares of company stock valued at $564,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 442,189 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.