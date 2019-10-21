Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.22 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, ChaoEX, ABCC and Radar Relay. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $300.62 million and $43.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00221310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.01275815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089951 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,948,751 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Koinex, BitBay, Upbit, Livecoin, LATOKEN, IDCM, Mercatox, ZB.COM, IDEX, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, AirSwap, Binance, DDEX, Radar Relay, Zebpay, ChaoEX, CPDAX, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

