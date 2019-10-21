Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Basf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Basf has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

