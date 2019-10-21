Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.83

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 33430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

