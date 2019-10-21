Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

