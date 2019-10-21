Bank of America Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Buy”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

