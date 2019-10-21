Bank of America Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $26.48 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.