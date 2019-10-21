Bank of America Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $400.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $393.47.

NYSE:BA opened at $344.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

