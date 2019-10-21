Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,887.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of COKE opened at $287.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $161.15 and a 52-week high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

