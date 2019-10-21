Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BSJO stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1089 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

