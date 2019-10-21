Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.21% of Flotek Industries worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Flotek Industries Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg bought 16,700 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $42,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 172,700 shares of company stock worth $415,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTK shares. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

