Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,094 Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.90% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

