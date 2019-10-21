Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

BBVA opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

