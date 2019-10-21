Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 393.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 343,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

