Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.12. 469,564 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

