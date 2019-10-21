Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $198.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

