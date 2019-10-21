Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,635,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,023. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.