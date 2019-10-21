Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. 61,655,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,548,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

