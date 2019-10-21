Bailard Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $289.26 on Monday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.19. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

