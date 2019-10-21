Bailard Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $720.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

WVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

