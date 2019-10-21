Bailard Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $7.50 on Monday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

