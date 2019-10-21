Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Continental by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

