Bailard Inc. Buys 56,000 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.36% of ArQule worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $7,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 1,566.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 249,018 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 188.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 367,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,467 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 60.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 221,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ArQule, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQL. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

