Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s products are known for accuracy, durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. It is poised to gain from strong order rates for innovative water solutions, including newly launched E-Series Ultrasonic meters and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios. The company is continuously prioritizing and enhancing its presence in select regional markets outside the United States that offer healthy growth potential. However, Badger Meter expects to face order headwinds from the Middle East while lack of visibility for concrete future orders is likely to affect revenues. High R&D expenses for technology driven products are also expected to strain the bottom line. It is currently witnessing a declining revenue trend as customers are deferring orders, awaiting next-generation large static meters and LTE-M radio products.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

