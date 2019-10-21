B. Riley Weighs in on Arch Coal Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

