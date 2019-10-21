Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYTU. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 64,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,578. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.64.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 370.62% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

