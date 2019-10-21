Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $130.89 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

