Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

