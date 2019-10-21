Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,803 shares of company stock worth $7,157,258. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $176.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

