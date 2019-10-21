Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

HRC stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

