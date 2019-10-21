Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after purchasing an additional 736,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,083,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

