Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

