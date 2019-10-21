AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) versus Oncobiologics (OTCMKTS:ONS) Critical Contrast

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and Oncobiologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncobiologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oncobiologics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Oncobiologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Oncobiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Oncobiologics -464.47% N/A -93.28%

Volatility and Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncobiologics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Oncobiologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 112.01 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -19.15 Oncobiologics $3.81 million 0.00 -$38.84 million N/A N/A

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Oncobiologics.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Oncobiologics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha. The company also develops ONS-1045, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. Its advanced preclinical product candidate is ONS-1050, a trastuzumab biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, a protein that stimulates cell proliferation. Oncobiologics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.