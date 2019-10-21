AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY19 guidance at $9.25-9.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AVB opened at $220.17 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $220.40. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.21.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

