Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,359 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.48.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $139.67 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

