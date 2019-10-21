Authorship (ATS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,147.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Authorship token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Authorship has a market capitalization of $8,147.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Authorship has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Authorship is authorship.com

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

