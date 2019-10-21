Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $88,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 357,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 946,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,668,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920,072. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.